Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (GMZ) Getting Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ) have been trending positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund earned a news sentiment score of 0.29 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 4 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ) traded up 0.67% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 187,033 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund Company Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in master limited partnerships (MLPs).

