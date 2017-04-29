Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share.
Shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) traded down 0.89% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,936,589 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $138.20 and a 1-year high of $255.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.89%.
In related news, Vice Chairman Pablo J. Salame sold 16,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total transaction of $3,887,475.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,133 shares in the company, valued at $35,099,685.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 32,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $8,083,189.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,620,167.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,388 shares of company stock worth $19,385,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on GS shares. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $210.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $250.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.54.
Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management.
