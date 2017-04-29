Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) traded down 0.89% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,936,589 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $138.20 and a 1-year high of $255.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.89%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/goldman-sachs-group-inc-gs-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday-updated.html.

In related news, Vice Chairman Pablo J. Salame sold 16,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total transaction of $3,887,475.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,133 shares in the company, valued at $35,099,685.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 32,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $8,083,189.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,620,167.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,388 shares of company stock worth $19,385,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GS shares. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $210.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $250.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.54.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.