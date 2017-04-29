Goldcorp Inc. (G) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Goldcorp Inc. (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Goldcorp from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

In other Goldcorp news, Director Raman Randhawa sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.13, for a total value of C$33,415.80. Also, Director David Garofalo sold 36,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.80, for a total transaction of C$712,958.40. Insiders sold 49,039 shares of company stock valued at $978,321 over the last three months.

Shares of Goldcorp (TSE:G) traded up 1.28% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,563,389 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. Goldcorp has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.11.

Goldcorp Company Profile

Goldcorp Inc is a gold producer engaged in the operation, exploration, development and acquisition of precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Company is engaged in the sale of gold, silver, lead, zinc and copper. The Company’s segments include Red Lake Gold Mines Ontario Partnership (Red Lake), Goldcorp Canada Ltd./Goldcorp Inc (Porcupine), Musselwhite, Les Mines Opinaca Ltee (Eleonore), Minera Penasquito SA de C.V.

