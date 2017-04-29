Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded Gold Fields Limited from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gold Fields Limited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Gold Fields Limited from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Gold Fields Limited by 63.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 269,225 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gold Fields Limited by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,752,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,425,000 after buying an additional 3,286,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Gold Fields Limited by 30.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,819,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,523,000 after buying an additional 898,963 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Gold Fields Limited during the fourth quarter worth about $3,479,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Gold Fields Limited by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 65,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 45,772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) traded down 0.61% on Monday, reaching $3.25. 9,395,934 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 16.25.

About Gold Fields Limited

Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) is a gold mining company. The Company is a producer of gold and a holder of gold reserves. The Company is involved in underground and surface gold and copper mining and related activities, including exploration, development, extraction, processing and smelting. It has approximately eight producing mines located in South Africa, Ghana, Australia and Peru.

