Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.27

News headlines about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) have trended positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Golar LNG Limited earned a news sentiment score of 0.27 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 79 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Golar LNG Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golar LNG Limited from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $35.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG Limited and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golar LNG Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) traded down 1.24% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.51. 552,653 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.50 billion. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business earned $23.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 million. Golar LNG Limited had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 301.27%. Analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post ($0.92) EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

Golar LNG Limited Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited is a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company engaged primarily in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction and trading of LNG. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, operation and chartering of LNG carriers and Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRUs) through its subsidiaries and affiliates, and the development of LNG projects, such as floating LNGs (FLNGs).

