Gogo Inc (GOGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $160.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) to announce sales of $160.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $154.87 million to $165.29 million. Gogo posted sales of $141.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $160.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $653.61 million to $694 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $761.85 million per share, with estimates ranging from $693.94 million to $811 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $160 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.03 million. Gogo had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 441.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

GOGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Gogo in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 5.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 12.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 314,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 34,367 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 2,045.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) traded down 1.33% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.61. 588,334 shares of the company were exchanged. Gogo has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.09 billion.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of in-flight broadband connectivity and connectivity-enabled services to commercial and business aviation. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW) and Business Aviation (BA).

