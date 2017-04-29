Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (GS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (TSE:GS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.50.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates in a report on Friday, March 31st. TD Securities lowered shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) traded down 0.24% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 86,855 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. Gluskin Sheff + Associates has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $511.69 million and a P/E ratio of 13.39.

About Gluskin Sheff + Associates

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a wealth management company serving high net worth private clients and institutional investors. The Company provides discretionary investment management services. It provides private client services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, family trusts, private charitable foundations and estates.

