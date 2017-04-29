$53.61 Million in Sales Expected for Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) will announce $53.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.43 million. Glu Mobile reported sales of $54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full-year sales of $53.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216 million to $220.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $236.08 million per share. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 43.59%. The firm earned $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLUU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Glu Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush set a $2.00 target price on Glu Mobile and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.66.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) opened at 2.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $311.19 million. Glu Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “$53.61 Million in Sales Expected for Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) This Quarter” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/glu-mobile-inc-gluu-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-53-61-million-updated.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 163.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 83,002 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 1,230.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 137,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 127,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes and markets a portfolio of mobile games. The Company develops and publishes a portfolio of mobile games designed to appeal to a cross section of the users of smartphones and tablet devices. Its portfolio of mobile games is spread across various genres, including Fashion and Celebrity, Food, Sports and Action, Social Networking and Home.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glu Mobile (GLUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.