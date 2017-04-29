Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Global Payments Inc’s Q2 2017 Earnings (GPN)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer Holdings lowered their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst G. Greene now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. Oppenheimer Holdings currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q3 2017 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) opened at 81.76 on Thursday. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $82.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,260,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $48,018.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,894.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,688 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 12.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,959,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,772,000 after buying an additional 324,884 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Global Payments by 240.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 48,247 shares during the period. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in Global Payments by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 13,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

