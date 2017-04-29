Global Limited Harrington Purchases 50,000 Shares of Atacama Pacific Gold Co. (ATM) Stock

Atacama Pacific Gold Co. (TSE:ATM) insider Global Limited Harrington bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Atacama Pacific Gold from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$0.90 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

