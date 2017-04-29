Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) Stake Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.78% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Century Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Century Capital Management LLC now owns 179,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 84,560 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $669,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,031,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,775,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) opened at 28.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75. The firm’s market cap is $1.26 billion. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $41.15.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.10. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post ($2.87) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) Stake Boosted by State Street Corp” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/global-blood-therapeutics-inc-gbt-stake-boosted-by-state-street-corp.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

In other news, major shareholder Robert I. Tepper sold 31,225 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $1,037,606.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,356.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat blood-based disorders. The Company is developing its initial product candidate, GBT440, as an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.