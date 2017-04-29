Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GBT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital set a $47.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Robert I. Tepper sold 31,225 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $1,037,606.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,356.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 53.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $3,009,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 338,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) traded down 1.70% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.95. 429,115 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.26 billion. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $41.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.10. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post ($2.87) EPS for the current year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat blood-based disorders. The Company is developing its initial product candidate, GBT440, as an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

