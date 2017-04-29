Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.07

Media coverage about Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) has trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Glen Burnie Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, TheStreet raised Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

Shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) traded up 1.53% on Friday, hitting $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,937 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 million, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of -0.12.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 3.31%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.56%.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp is the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie (the Bank), a commercial bank. The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations.

