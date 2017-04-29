Glen Burnie Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) opened at 11.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 million, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of -0.12.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp is the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie (the Bank), a commercial bank. The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations.

