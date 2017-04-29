State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $237,000 Stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System held its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 50,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.6% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 50,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 72,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 30.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth $195,000. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) traded down 0.67% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 209,080 shares. The company’s market cap is $556.99 million. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.40. The company earned $22.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,666.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing primarily office and industrial properties. The Company also makes long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. As of February 15, 2017, the Company owned 95 properties totaling 10.9 million square feet in 24 states.

