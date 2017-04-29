Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hilliard Lyons cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/gladstone-capital-co-glad-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-analysts.html.

In related news, President Robert L. Marcotte bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $89,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 343,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,937.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Robert L. Marcotte bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $146,080.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 336,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,733.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 31.3% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 60,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 150.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 9.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 12.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $785,000. 8.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) traded down 0.20% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.82. 219,030 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $250.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.17. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $9.92.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company earned $9.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 53.78% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post $0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, operating as a business development company (BDC). The objectives of the Company are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and to provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities of established businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.