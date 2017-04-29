Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Swann lifted their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Leerink Swann analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. Leerink Swann has a “Hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2017 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $8.56 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $7.68 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.48 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.09. The business earned $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 44.43% and a return on equity of 92.36%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen and Company set a $100.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.87 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.68.

Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) opened at 68.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $65.38 and a 12-month high of $89.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average of $71.39. Gilead Sciences also saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,616 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 170% compared to the average volume of 1,710 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.0% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 148.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 51.9% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 55.6% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John C. Martin sold 73,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $4,926,510.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,199,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,973,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $337,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,830.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.91%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

