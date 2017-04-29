GigPeak (GIG) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about GigPeak (AMEX:GIG) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Alpha One. The research group, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. GigPeak earned a media sentiment score of -0.16 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 73 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

GIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of GigPeak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GigPeak in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen and Company boosted their price target on shares of GigPeak from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

GigPeak (AMEX:GIG) opened at 3.07 on Friday. GigPeak has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77.

GigPeak (AMEX:GIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that GigPeak will post $0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GigPeak

GigPeak, Inc, formerly GigOptix, Inc is a semiconductor designer, developer and supplier of a range of analog, digital and mixed signal components to enable information streaming over the telecom networks, datacom infrastructure and consumer electronics links. The Company’s business is made up of two product lines: High-Speed Communications (HSC) product line and Industrial product line.

