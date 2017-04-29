Gigamon Inc (GIMO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Gigamon Inc (NYSE:GIMO) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $69-73 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.61 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG cut Gigamon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair cut Gigamon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Gigamon from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Dougherty & Co cut Gigamon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Gigamon from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gigamon has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.42.

Shares of Gigamon Inc (NYSE:GIMO) traded down 11.94% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,882,683 shares. Gigamon Inc has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm earned $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 million. Gigamon had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gigamon Inc will post $1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ted C. Ho sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dario Zamarian bought 5,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $199,995.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,970.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Gigamon Company Profile

Gigamon Inc offers a solution that delivers visibility and control of data-in-motion traversing enterprise, federal and service provider networks. The Company’s Visibility Platform consists of a distributed system of nodes (that in combination establish a Visibility Fabric). The Visibility Platform includes physical appliances and virtual nodes that can be deployed in data centers, central offices, virtualized/private cloud/public cloud environments, and small form-factor remote site appliances, which in combination enable pervasive visibility of network infrastructures.

