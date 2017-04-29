Media coverage about Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) has trended somewhat negative recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Geospace Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of -0.03 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 88 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) opened at 16.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. The stock’s market cap is $220.45 million. Geospace Technologies has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $24.37.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.42. The company earned $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 million. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.60% and a negative net margin of 72.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Geospace Technologies will post ($2.39) EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Receives News Sentiment Score of -0.03” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/geospace-technologies-geos-getting-somewhat-critical-media-coverage-report-shows-updated.html.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used by the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The Company also designs and manufactures non-seismic products, including industrial products, offshore cables and imaging equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.