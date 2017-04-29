Georgetown Bancorp Inc (MD) (NASDAQ:GTWN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of Georgetown Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GTWN) traded up 0.000% on Friday, reaching $25.875. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90 shares. Georgetown Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 million, a P/E ratio of 120.911 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76.

Georgetown Bancorp Inc (MD) (NASDAQ:GTWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Georgetown Bancorp Inc (MD) had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company earned $2.95 million during the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Georgetown Bancorp Inc (MD) (GTWN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/georgetown-bancorp-inc-md-gtwn-to-go-ex-dividend-on-may-4th.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Georgetown Bancorp Inc (MD) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georgetown Bancorp Inc (MD) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.