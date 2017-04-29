Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Bond Prices Rise 2%

An issue of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) debt rose 2% against its face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.515% coupon and is set to mature on May 22, 2018. The debt is now trading at $102.16 and was trading at $100.63 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

GNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Genworth Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) traded down 1.46% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,873,920 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. Genworth Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $5.27. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.01 billion.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.47. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business earned $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genworth Financial Inc will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 99.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 12,612 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc (Genworth) is a financial security company. The Company provides insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had more than 15 million customers, with a presence in more than 25 countries. The Company operates in Insurance, Mortgage Insurance and Corporate and Runoff.

