Genus plc (GNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

GNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genus plc in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus plc in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. N+1 Singer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genus plc in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Genus plc in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genus plc in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS) traded down 1.49% during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1715.00. 61,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Genus plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,323.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,113.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,764.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,811.60. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.04 billion.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a GBX 7.40 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%.

About Genus plc

Genus plc is an animal genetics company, which provides farmers with genetics that enable them to produce animal protein, in the form of meat and milk. The Company’s segments include Genus PIC, Genus ABS, Genus Asia, and Research and Development. The Genus PIC segment is engaged in porcine sales business, excluding Asia, and serves porcine customers in North America, Latin America and Europe.

