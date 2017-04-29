Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Stake Increased by Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,182.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,443 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 264,170 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $170,936,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 277,037 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,003,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,774,649 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $102,219,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 33,234 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Microsoft by 26.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,146,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,050,000 after buying an additional 239,730 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) traded up 0.28% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.46. 39,548,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $48.03 and a 12 month high of $69.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.85. The company has a market cap of $529.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.08. Microsoft also was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,273 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 132% compared to the average volume of 2,269 put options.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The software giant reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post $2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BGC Financial increased their target price on shares of Microsoft to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays PLC set a $70.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.97.

In other Microsoft news, Director William H. Gates III sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $130,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider G Mason Morfit sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $696,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,623,500 shares of company stock worth $1,253,600,525 over the last ninety days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

