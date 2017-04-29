Genocea Biosciences Inc (GNCA) Receives $19.04 Average Target Price from Analysts

Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.04.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) traded up 2.24% on Tuesday, reaching $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,387 shares. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The company’s market cap is $181.76 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.11. Analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post ($1.91) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNCA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 225,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 90.2% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,438,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after buying an additional 682,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, is harnessing the power of T cell immunity to develop vaccines and immunotherapies company. The Company uses its discovery platform, AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), to design vaccines and immunotherapies that act, in part, through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

