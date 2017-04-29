Very Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Stock Price

News headlines about Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) have been trending very positive on Friday, according to Alpha One. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Genocea Biosciences earned a daily sentiment score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) traded up 2.24% on Friday, reaching $6.39. 165,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $181.76 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76. Genocea Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post ($1.91) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNCA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, is harnessing the power of T cell immunity to develop vaccines and immunotherapies company. The Company uses its discovery platform, AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), to design vaccines and immunotherapies that act, in part, through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

