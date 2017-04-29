Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.01

Media coverage about Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Genetic Technologies Limited earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected AlphaOne’s rankings:

Shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) opened at 1.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. The stock’s market capitalization is $19.81 million. Genetic Technologies Limited has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.89.

Genetic Technologies Limited Company Profile

Genetic Technologies Limited is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in the provision of molecular risk assessment for cancer. The Company offers predictive testing and assessment tools for physicians to manage women’s health. The Company’s lead product, BREVAGenplus, is a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

