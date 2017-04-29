General Electric Company (GE) Position Reduced by Lebenthal Asset Management LLC

Lebenthal Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,987 shares during the period. General Electric Company makes up about 1.6% of Lebenthal Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lebenthal Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric Company were worth $12,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,567,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,299,139,000 after buying an additional 10,321,746 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in General Electric Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,741,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,131,446,000 after buying an additional 900,672 shares during the period. Trustees of General Electric Pension Trust purchased a new position in General Electric Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,590,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in General Electric Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,678,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,883,000 after buying an additional 293,566 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in General Electric Company by 848.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,458,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $488,626,000 after buying an additional 13,828,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) opened at 28.99 on Friday. General Electric Company has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22. General Electric Company also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 5,427 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 390% compared to the typical volume of 1,107 put options.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company earned $27.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.37 billion. General Electric Company had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Electric Company will post $1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. General Electric Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of General Electric Company in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric Company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of General Electric Company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price target on General Electric Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Bornstein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,269.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman David Leon Joyce sold 159,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $4,719,608.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 738,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,842,090.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

