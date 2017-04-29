GEE Group (JOB) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about GEE Group (AMEX:JOB) have been trending positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GEE Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JOB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GEE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GEE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of GEE Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of GEE Group (AMEX:JOB) opened at 5.98 on Friday. GEE Group has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $56.08 million, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.93.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/gee-group-job-earning-favorable-press-coverage-analysis-shows-updated.html.

About GEE Group

GEE Group Inc, formerly General Employment Enterprises, Inc, is a provider of specialized staffing solutions. The Company operates through two segments: contract staffing services and direct hire placement. The Company’s professional staffing services provide information technology, engineering, medical and accounting professionals to clients on either a regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis.

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.