GB Group plc (GBG) Receives GBX 360 Average PT from Analysts

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 360 ($4.60).

GBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.35) price target on shares of GB Group plc in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of GB Group plc in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.73) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.35) price target on shares of GB Group plc in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. FinnCap reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.47) price target on shares of GB Group plc in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of GB Group plc in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) traded up 0.58% during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 345.00. The company had a trading volume of 202,979 shares. GB Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 205.76 and a 52 week high of GBX 357.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 303.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 284.36. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 444.40 million.

About GB Group plc

GB Group plc (GBG) is a global specialist in identity data intelligence. Its segments include Identity Proofing division and Identity Solutions division. The Identity Proofing division provides Identification (ID) Verification, ID Employ and Comply services and ID Fraud and Risk Management Services. It also includes the operations of ID Scan Biometrics Ltd, a provider of software that automates on-boarding of customers and employees by simplifying the identity verification and data capture process.

