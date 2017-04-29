GameStop Corp. Target of Unusually High Options Trading (GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 5,639 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 613% compared to the average daily volume of 791 put options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. by 6.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 71,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. by 17.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 33,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period.

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) opened at 22.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.18. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $32.86.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. GameStop Corp. had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post $3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Vetr upgraded shares of GameStop Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.74 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of GameStop Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GameStop Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of GameStop Corp. in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. GameStop Corp. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

GameStop Corp. Company Profile

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. The Company operates its business in four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

