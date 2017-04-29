FY2017 EPS Estimates for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) Increased by Seaport Global Securities

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Wood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rush Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) traded down 0.94% during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,454 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $35,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,602 shares of company stock worth $438,285 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 602,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after buying an additional 34,537 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 19.8% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 14.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 68.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc is an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services. The Company operates through the Truck Segment, which includes its operation of a regional network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the name Rush Truck Centers. Through its Rush Truck Centers, it offers services, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts sales, service and repair facilities, financing, leasing and rental, and insurance products.

