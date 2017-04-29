Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a report released on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company earned $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/fy2017-eps-estimates-for-mercury-systems-inc-increased-by-analyst-mrcy.html.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup Inc boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) traded up 0.13% during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.38. 553,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $40.86.

In related news, insider Mark Aslett sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $323,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 605,449 shares in the company, valued at $20,373,358.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,944. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 211,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Mercury Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 237,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 12,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Mercury Systems by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,837,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,725,000 after buying an additional 228,934 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 197.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 29,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a commercial provider of secure processing subsystems designed and made in the United States. The Company’s solutions support a range of defense and intelligence programs. Its technologies include embedded processing modules and subsystems, radio frequency (RF) and microwave multi-function assemblies, as well as subsystems, and RF and microwave components.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.