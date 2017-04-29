FY2017 EPS Estimates for Masco Corp (MAS) Boosted by Gabelli

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) – Equities researchers at Gabelli boosted their FY2017 earnings estimates for Masco Corp in a report released on Wednesday. Gabelli analyst A. Lacayo now expects that the construction company will earn $1.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.85.

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Masco Corp had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 1,293.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MAS. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Masco Corp in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Masco Corp in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Longbow Research raised shares of Masco Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Masco Corp in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) opened at 37.02 on Friday. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.91. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Masco Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

In other Masco Corp news, VP Christopher K. Kastner sold 5,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $184,649.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa A. Payne sold 1,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $66,051.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,015.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,930 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in Masco Corp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 65,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Masco Corp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 42,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Magee Thomson Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Masco Corp by 28.5% in the third quarter. Magee Thomson Investment Partners LLC now owns 316,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after buying an additional 70,330 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Masco Corp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 179,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its position in Masco Corp by 15.9% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 36,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Masco Corp

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes BEHR paint; DELTA and HANSGROHE faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KRAFTMAID and MERILLAT cabinets; MILGARD windows and doors, and HOT SPRING spas.

