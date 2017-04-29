FY2017 EPS Estimates for Kennametal Inc. Lifted by Seaport Global Securities (KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for Kennametal in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Kennametal’s FY2018 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm earned $528.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Kennametal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on Kennametal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) opened at 41.58 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.34 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.98. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $43.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Kennametal by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,140,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,909,000 after buying an additional 1,248,291 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kennametal during the third quarter worth $29,756,000. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $31,561,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $25,446,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kennametal during the third quarter worth $19,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is -98.76%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc is a supplier of tooling, engineered components and materials consumed in production processes. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment generally serves customers that operate in industrial end markets, such as transportation, general engineering, aerospace and defense.

