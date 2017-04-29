FY2017 EPS Estimates for Goldcorp Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Group (G)

Goldcorp Inc. (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group increased their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for Goldcorp in a research report issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Goldcorp’s FY2018 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Goldcorp from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Goldcorp from C$25.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Goldcorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Goldcorp from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.92.

Goldcorp (TSE:G) opened at 19.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69. Goldcorp has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.11.

In related news, insider Anna Maria Tudela sold 2,100 shares of Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total transaction of C$47,061.00. Also, Director Ian William Telfer sold 3,300 shares of Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.35, for a total transaction of C$73,755.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,039 shares of company stock worth $978,321.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc is a gold producer engaged in the operation, exploration, development and acquisition of precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Company is engaged in the sale of gold, silver, lead, zinc and copper. The Company’s segments include Red Lake Gold Mines Ontario Partnership (Red Lake), Goldcorp Canada Ltd./Goldcorp Inc (Porcupine), Musselwhite, Les Mines Opinaca Ltee (Eleonore), Minera Penasquito SA de C.V.

