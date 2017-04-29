FY2017 EPS Estimates for First Data Corp (FDC) Reduced by Analyst

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer Holdings dropped their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Data Corp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst G. Greene now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.32.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Data Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of First Data Corp in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of First Data Corp in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays PLC raised their target price on First Data Corp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on First Data Corp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) opened at 15.62 on Friday. First Data Corp has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $16.67. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.06.

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. First Data Corp had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of First Data Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Data Corp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 97,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of First Data Corp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 8,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Data Corp by 5.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Data Corp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. 36.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Data Corp Company Profile

First Data Corporation is a provider of commerce-enabling technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions and card issuers. The Company’s segments are Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), Network & Security Solutions (NSS), and Corporate. The GBS segment provides businesses of all sizes and types with a range of solutions at the point of sale, including merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, point-of-sale, and other business solutions.

