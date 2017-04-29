FY2017 EPS Estimates for First Busey Co. (BUSE) Decreased by DA Davidson

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Busey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. DA Davidson analyst K. Reevey now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.88.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business earned $62.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.83 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 20.70%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. FBR & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) traded down 2.35% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 109,598 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Busey has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Busey by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,625,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,048,000 after buying an additional 50,013 shares during the period. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC now owns 775,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,870,000 after buying an additional 121,871 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 32.5% in the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 576,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,935,000 after buying an additional 141,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Busey by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,649,000 after buying an additional 89,831 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,130,000 after buying an additional 15,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation (First Busey) is a financial holding company. The Company offers a range of financial services through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries. The Company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its branch network in downstate Illinois, St.

