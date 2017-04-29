F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group cut their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of F.N.B. Corp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for F.N.B. Corp’s FY2018 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. Corp in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. Corp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. Corp in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

WARNING: “FY2017 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Corp Reduced by Jefferies Group (FNB)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/fy2017-eps-estimates-for-f-n-b-corp-reduced-by-jefferies-group-fnb.html.

Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) opened at 14.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.93. F.N.B. Corp has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $16.43.

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. F.N.B. Corp had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm earned $227.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in F.N.B. Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,126,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. Corp during the fourth quarter worth $37,467,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in F.N.B. Corp during the third quarter worth $28,390,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. Corp by 1,754.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,329,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,659,000 after buying an additional 2,204,316 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. Corp by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,956,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,480,000 after buying an additional 2,082,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laura E. Ellsworth purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,216.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank C. Mencini purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $44,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,362.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance and Consumer Finance. Its Community Banking segment consists of First National Bank of Pennsylvania (FNBPA), which offers services, including commercial and individual demand, savings and time deposit accounts and commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans.

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.