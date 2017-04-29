FY2017 EPS Estimates for Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. Lowered by Analyst (DPS)

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) – Research analysts at Gabelli lowered their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Gabelli analyst D. Witkowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.65. Gabelli also issued estimates for Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s FY2018 earnings at $5.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company earned $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 38.19%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $93.00 target price on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) traded down 0.56% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.65. 2,669,756 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.59 and a 200-day moving average of $91.43. Dr Pepper Snapple Group has a 1-year low of $81.05 and a 1-year high of $99.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.99%.

In other Dr Pepper Snapple Group news, insider James J. Johnston, Jr. sold 33,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $3,152,503.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,886.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela A. Stephens sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $197,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 424,466 shares of company stock valued at $40,110,735. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 46.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 523,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,215,000 after buying an additional 165,781 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,243,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,699,000 after buying an additional 102,474 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the first quarter worth about $5,785,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc is an integrated brand owner, manufacturer and distributor of non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Company offers a diverse portfolio of flavored (non-cola) carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, water and mixers.

