FY2017 EPS Estimates for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) Boosted by Analyst (CCI)

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer Holdings boosted their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) in a research report issued on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.82. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s FY2018 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business earned $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.35.

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) traded down 0.44% during trading on Friday, hitting $94.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,821,318 shares. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $79.38 and a one year high of $102.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 80.92 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day moving average of $89.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s payout ratio is 404.26%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Garrison II sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $218,762.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,906. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) by 5.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) by 2,207.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)

Castle International Corp. (CCIC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure, including towers and other structures, such as rooftops (towers), and to a lesser extent, distributed antenna systems (DAS), a type of small cell network (small cells), and interests in land under third party towers in various forms (third party land interests).

