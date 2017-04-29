FY2017 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc (C) Reduced by Jefferies Group

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group cut their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.32. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2018 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Rafferty Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) opened at 59.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average of $57.23. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $62.53. Citigroup also saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 11,428 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 297% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,882 put options.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 3.3% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 8,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Citigroup by 45.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 10,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $565,699.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,186.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President James A. Forese sold 55,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $3,303,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 500,438 shares in the company, valued at $29,826,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,303 shares of company stock worth $12,606,410 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

