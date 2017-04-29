FY2017 EPS Estimates for China Telecom Co. Limited Raised by Jefferies Group (CHA)

China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group raised their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of China Telecom Co. Limited in a research report issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst E. Lee now expects that the utilities provider will earn $3.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.63. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for China Telecom Co. Limited’s FY2018 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised China Telecom Co. Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc raised China Telecom Co. Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) traded down 0.47% on Friday, reaching $49.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,763 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.79. China Telecom Co. Limited has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $53.87.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $1.3512 dividend. This is an increase from China Telecom Co. Limited’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of China Telecom Co. Limited by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Telecom Co. Limited during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of China Telecom Co. Limited by 0.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Telecom Co. Limited during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of China Telecom Co. Limited by 37.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Telecom Co. Limited

China Telecom Corporation Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in telecommunications and related businesses. The Company operates through seven businesses. Wireline Voice Services include local and long distance wireline services. Mobile Voice Services include local calls, domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services.

