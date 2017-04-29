FY2017 EPS Estimates for Aveda Transportation and Energy Svcs Inc (AVE) Cut by Analyst

Aveda Transportation and Energy Svcs Inc (CVE:AVE) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities lowered their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Aveda Transportation and Energy Svcs in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09).

Aveda Transportation and Energy Svcs Company Profile

Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the transportation of products, materials, and equipment required for the exploration, development and production of petroleum resources, including rig moving, heavy haul and hot shot services, and the rental of equipment associated with oilfields operations.

