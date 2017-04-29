FY2017 Earnings Forecast for KMG Chemicals, Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (KMG)

KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2017 EPS estimates for KMG Chemicals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.03. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for KMG Chemicals’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. KMG Chemicals had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.70 million. KMG Chemicals's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) traded up 0.75% during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.55. 133,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. KMG Chemicals has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average is $37.18. The company has a market cap of $624.66 million, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Lau sold 9,926 shares of KMG Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $427,810.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher W. Gonser sold 3,100 shares of KMG Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $133,548.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,876 shares of company stock worth $5,277,191 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KMG Chemicals by 9.7% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KMG Chemicals by 28.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KMG Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KMG Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of KMG Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KMG Chemicals

KMG Chemicals, Inc manufactures, formulates and globally distributes specialty chemicals. The Company operates businesses selling electronic chemicals, industrial wood treating chemicals, and industrial valve lubricants and sealants. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic chemicals and Other chemicals.

