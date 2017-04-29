FY2017 Earnings Forecast for AutoZone, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2017 EPS estimates for AutoZone in a report issued on Thursday. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $45.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $45.60. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2017 earnings at $15.94 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $13.11 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $50.30 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $56.39 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.20 by $0.12. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.22% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business earned $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AZO. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $812.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $880.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $862.50.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) traded down 1.66% on Friday, hitting $692.19. The stock had a trading volume of 527,250 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $711.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $747.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.58. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $684.48 and a 1-year high of $819.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in AutoZone by 27.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $714,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,167,987.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William W. Graves sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.78, for a total transaction of $8,841,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,806,352.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,917,242. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

Autozone, Inc is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. The Company operates through the Auto Parts Locations segment. The Auto Parts Locations segment is a retailer and distributor of automotive parts and accessories. As of August 27, 2016, the Company operated through 5,814 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil.

