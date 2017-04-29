FY2017 Earnings Estimate for Watsco Inc Issued By William Blair (WSO)

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Watsco in a report issued on Tuesday. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $5.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.80.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The company earned $872.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.45 million. Watsco had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Watsco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Watsco from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) traded down 0.80% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.80. 284,273 shares of the company traded hands. Watsco has a 52-week low of $127.66 and a 52-week high of $159.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Watsco news, major shareholder Technologies Corp /De/ United sold 4,235,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $595,876,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.00%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc is a distributor of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in the HVAC/R distribution industry in North America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company sold a range of non-equipment products, representing more than 300,000 stock keeping units, including parts, ductwork, air movement products, insulation, tools, installation supplies, thermostats and air quality products.

