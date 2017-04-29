Analysts Offer Predictions for Mercury Systems Inc’s FY2017 Earnings (MRCY)

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the technology company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business earned $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis.
MRCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc boosted their target price on Mercury Systems to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) opened at 37.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.16. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $40.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 0.50.
In other Mercury Systems news, insider Mark Aslett sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $356,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 595,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,135,790.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 38,400 shares of company stock worth $1,414,944 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,240,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 129.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after buying an additional 297,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 28.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,207,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,678,000 after buying an additional 266,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,837,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,725,000 after buying an additional 228,934 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 394.8% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 265,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 211,609 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc is a commercial provider of secure processing subsystems designed and made in the United States. The Company’s solutions support a range of defense and intelligence programs. Its technologies include embedded processing modules and subsystems, radio frequency (RF) and microwave multi-function assemblies, as well as subsystems, and RF and microwave components.
