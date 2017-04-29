FY2017 Earnings Estimate for Gildan Activewear Inc Issued By DA Davidson (GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2017 EPS estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research note issued on Tuesday. DA Davidson analyst A. Burns now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.66.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $604.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GIL. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

Shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) traded down 0.18% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.04. 477,949 shares of the stock were exchanged. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth approximately $88,927,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 14,536,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,519,000 after buying an additional 2,436,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,304,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 52.9% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,008,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,112,000 after buying an additional 1,386,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,556,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $166,466,000 after buying an additional 837,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded basic family apparel, including T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, underwear, socks, hosiery and shapewear. The Company operates through two segments: Printwear and Branded Apparel. The Printwear segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes undecorated activewear products.

