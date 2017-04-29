First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2017 earnings estimates for First National Financial Corp in a report issued on Tuesday. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.97. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/fy2017-earnings-estimate-for-first-national-financial-corp-issued-by-national-bank-financial-fn.html.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FN. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of First National Financial Corp in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of First National Financial Corp from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of First National Financial Corp in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) traded up 0.74% during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,771 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 7.04. First National Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $32.23.

In other First National Financial Corp news, Director Scott C. Mckenzie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00. Also, Director Scott C. Mckenzie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.80, for a total transaction of C$80,400.00.

First National Financial Corp Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation is a Canada-based parent company of First National Financial LP (FNFLP), which is an originator, underwriter and servicer of prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. The Company operates through two segments: Residential (which includes single-family residential mortgages) and Commercial (which includes multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages).

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.